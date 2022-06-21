Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Up to $69.05

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.05, but opened at $74.68. Autoliv shares last traded at $72.99, with a volume of 9,794 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $660,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Autoliv by 249.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Autoliv by 753.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 742,570 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

