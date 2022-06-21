Avation (LON:AVAP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $84.55

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.55 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 77 ($0.94). Avation shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 26,065 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.83) price target on shares of Avation in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.55. The company has a market capitalization of £54.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.70.
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned and managed a fleet of 44 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.
