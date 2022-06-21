Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.96. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,422.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,006.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Strange acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

