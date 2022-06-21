Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $426.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Rodgers purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 63.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

