Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2022

Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXONGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

