Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.96. 167,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 226,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.53.

Several research firms recently commented on AYA. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.79. The firm has a market cap of C$835.52 million and a P/E ratio of -227.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.61 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Taub acquired 19,200 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.49 per share, with a total value of C$143,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,265,762 shares in the company, valued at C$39,440,557.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,200 shares of company stock valued at $614,008.

About Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

