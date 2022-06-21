Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Down 3.1%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. 3,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 155,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
AZRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.
About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
