Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Down 3.1%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. 3,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 155,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.