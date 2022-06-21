B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $290.35

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.35 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($3.86). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 309 ($3.78), with a volume of 37,779 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.69. The firm has a market cap of £115.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 2.78 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05%.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile (LON:BPM)
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading investments, and financial services businesses. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
