B. Riley Cuts Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $51.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $78.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE VSTO opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.