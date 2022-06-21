B. Riley Trims Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Target Price to $68.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

