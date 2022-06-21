Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £16.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.
About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)
Recommended Stories
- Target Is The Most Downgraded Stock You Can Buy Now
- What To Buy Before The Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.