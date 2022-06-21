Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £16.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.

About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

