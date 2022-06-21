Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $110.15

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $110.15 and last traded at $116.67, with a volume of 150857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCPC. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $50,016,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,844,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,699,000 after acquiring an additional 93,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,908,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 86.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 72,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Balchem by 32.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,501,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

