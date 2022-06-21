Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 168,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,770,412 shares.The stock last traded at $6.57 and had previously closed at $6.20.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.