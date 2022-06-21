BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.14

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as low as $6.42. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 532,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

