Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.88

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 4544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMA. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a market cap of $761.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

