Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.19

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.19 and traded as high as $38.01. Bancolombia shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 58,437 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 47.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $29,536,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

