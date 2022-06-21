Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Gap Down to $37.50

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.50, but opened at $35.80. Bancolombia shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 29,048 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $29,536,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,958,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

