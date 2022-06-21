Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.82

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and traded as low as $44.89. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

