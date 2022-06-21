Bank of America Lowers Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Neutral

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSI. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

LSI opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.35. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 47.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

