Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

BKNIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.79) to €6.10 ($6.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

BKNIY stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $523.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bankinter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.0522 dividend. This represents a yield of 33.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

