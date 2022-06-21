BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

Several brokerages have commented on BKU. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BankUnited by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

