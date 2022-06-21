Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.04

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

