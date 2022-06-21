Barclays Increases Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,647 ($20.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s current price.

ABF has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.66) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.17) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,304 ($28.22).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,616.50 ($19.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,364 ($28.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.80 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,634.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,798.85.

In related news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.11) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($42,038.22).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

