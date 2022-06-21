Barclays Lowers Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $13.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $20.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TGI. UBS Group cut their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,388. Triumph Group has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $27.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $789.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

