Barclays Raises Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 430

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 254 ($3.11) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 63.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASCL. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.12) to GBX 450 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.39) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.55).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 263.20 ($3.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.60). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 342.03.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.10), for a total value of £20,823.60 ($25,506.61).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

