Barclays Reiterates “€52.50” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €52.50 ($55.26) price objective by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($53.68) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($35.05) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of FRA:FRE traded up €0.32 ($0.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €29.22 ($30.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,140,258 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($84.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.77.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

