BARK (BARK) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BARK to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BARK and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BARK
|$507.41 million
|-$68.30 million
|-3.10
|BARK Competitors
|$7.60 billion
|$13.49 million
|4.22
Risk & Volatility
BARK has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares BARK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BARK
|-13.46%
|-73.69%
|-39.15%
|BARK Competitors
|-9.91%
|-6.25%
|-0.97%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
40.6% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BARK and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BARK
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|BARK Competitors
|89
|624
|1150
|42
|2.60
BARK presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 660.63%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 41.05%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
BARK rivals beat BARK on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)
BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
