Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 53,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The stock has a market cap of C$35.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.
About Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO)
Featured Stories
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.