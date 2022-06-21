Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 53,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

