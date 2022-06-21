Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading Down 3%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $32.52. Approximately 74,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,206,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,487 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 37.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 121.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

