Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.27. 3,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 927,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

