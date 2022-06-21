Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.26

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.26 and last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 52321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.83.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Baxter International by 32.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 250,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61,047 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 20,454.5% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

