Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $84.29

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €84.29 ($88.73) and traded as low as €76.35 ($80.37). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €77.60 ($81.68), with a volume of 3,402,960 shares changing hands.

BMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

