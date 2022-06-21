BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €44.60 ($46.95) and last traded at €44.60 ($46.95). Approximately 56,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.30 ($45.58).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 million and a PE ratio of 15.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.34.
About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)
Further Reading
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.