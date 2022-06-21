BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €44.60 ($46.95) and last traded at €44.60 ($46.95). Approximately 56,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.30 ($45.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 million and a PE ratio of 15.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.34.

Get BayWa Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. The Renewable Energies segment engages in the planning, management, and construction of wind farms and solar park.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.