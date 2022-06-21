BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Julia Aijun Wang Sells 161 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 161 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total value of $21,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $20.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.67. The stock had a trading volume of 828,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $426.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.87.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in BeiGene by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the period.
About BeiGene (Get Rating)
BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.