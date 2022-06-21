BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Julia Aijun Wang Sells 161 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 161 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total value of $21,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $20.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.67. The stock had a trading volume of 828,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $426.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in BeiGene by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the period.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

