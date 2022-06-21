BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $132.14

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.14, but opened at $148.30. BeiGene shares last traded at $147.52, with a volume of 4,308 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $1,683,160 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

