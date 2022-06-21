Belinda J. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,531,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.09 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.