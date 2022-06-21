Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.15

Shares of Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.15 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 72,026 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £35.35 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.15.

In related news, insider Kurt Budge bought 590,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,300 ($50,587.95).

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit consist of 500 hectares located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407.45 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland; Raapysjarvi exploration permit, which is a 716.25-hectare exploration area located in the municipality of Tuusniemi in Eastern Finland; Karhunmaki project, which located in Lapua municipality within the Southern Ostrobothnia region in Western Finland; Mitrovica project, which is located in northern Kosovo; and Viti project that is located in south-eastern Kosovo.

