Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €82.20 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €82.20 ($86.53) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.03% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR FME traded up €0.37 ($0.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €49.81 ($52.43). 488,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.10 ($52.74) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($74.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.66.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

