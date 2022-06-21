Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.30 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.12 billion.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. Best Buy has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.06.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

