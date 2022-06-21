Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.44

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Cypress Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.29% of Big Cypress Acquisition worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

