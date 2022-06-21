Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.60) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($16.84) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.96) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($21.07) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.37) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,574.17 ($19.28).

LON BYG opened at GBX 1,253 ($15.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,462.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,191 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.56).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

