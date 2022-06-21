BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of BLRX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.30. 1,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

