Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Head-To-Head Review

Hyzon Motors and Bloom Energy are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Bloom Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% Bloom Energy -22.25% -738.94% -14.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hyzon Motors and Bloom Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38 Bloom Energy 0 5 5 1 2.64

Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 195.33%. Bloom Energy has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 48.09%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Bloom Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyzon Motors and Bloom Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 149.15 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -30.33 Bloom Energy $972.18 million 3.16 -$164.45 million ($1.24) -13.91

Hyzon Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloom Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats Hyzon Motors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It serves data centers, hospitals, healthcare manufacturing facilities, biotechnology facilities, grocery stores, hardware stores, banks, telecom facilities and other critical infrastructure applications. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

