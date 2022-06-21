Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,225.30.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$42.32 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$40.03 and a 52-week high of C$61.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

