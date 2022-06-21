Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $180.42

Shares of The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.42 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 131.76 ($1.61). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 136.93 ($1.68), with a volume of 194 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £810.13 million and a P/E ratio of -16.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.42.

About Boeing (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

