Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDRBF. Vertical Research raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

