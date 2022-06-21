boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Hold

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

