boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.82) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.88) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $86.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

