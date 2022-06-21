boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.83.

BHOOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.82) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.88) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

