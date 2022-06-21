Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/14/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $109.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $96.00.

NYSE:BAH opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

